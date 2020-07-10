UNSC Fails to Adopt Russian Draft Resolution to Deliver Syria Aid via 1 Crossing for One Year

The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a Russian-drafted resolution that seeks to authorise the cross-border humanitarian aid delivery mechanism in northwestern Syria from Turkey through one crossing for a year.
"The result of the voting is as follows: four votes in favor, seven votes against, four abstentions. The draft resolution has not been adopted, having failed to obtain the required number of votes", UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen said.
A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.
In January, the Security Council reduced the number of border crossings from the initial four, including al-Ramtha from Jordan and al-Yarubiyah from Iraq, to only two checkpoints from Turkey.
Russia has argued that the cross-border mechanism established in 2014 is outdated and used to politicise relief aid by favouring some groups over others.
The current mandate of the cross-border mechanism expires Friday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)