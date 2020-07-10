Famous New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock Praises Delhi Chief for Facilities, Donates Plasma – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Having made extensive videos exploring India, famous YouTuber Karl Rock has lived in India for years since leaving his career and life behind in New Zealand. Rock, who recently contacted COVID-19, was impressed by the facilities at the plasma donation hospital, its cleanliness, and helpful staff in Delhi.

YouTuber Karl Rock has visited India's first plasma bank in New Delhi and donated his plasma at the ILBS hospital after being cured of COVID-19. He praised the efforts by the Delhi government for making the process of donation seamless and even reimbursing him Rs. 1,500 ($19.95) for travelling to the hospital.

"This place is very very clean, the nurses and doctor are very kind. They will explain you the process. It’s a nice and comfortable experience. Its world-class", said Rock in the video showing the hospital.

Rock was praised by Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal who said: "Karl, you indeed ROCK". He went on to share his YouTube video while encouraging people to donate plasma and help save lives.

Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank



You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives. @iamkarlrock pic.twitter.com/VySSg0P0yV — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2020

Rock said he was reluctant to take the money offered by hospital staff on behalf of the Delhi government as a travel allowance, but accepted when suggested by the doctor to donate the money to the needy.

"They reimburse you for taking your own path. I don’t want any of that as I came in my car... I’ll separate Rs. 1500 and give to a bunch of people on the street that I meet in a couple of hours", said Rock in the video.

​Delhi was one of the first states to give the go-ahead for plasma therapy in April and the first one to develop a plasma bank. Plasma therapy is performed on patients with severe cases of COVID-19 by infusing antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into the infected patient.