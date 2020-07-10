Famous New Zealand YouTuber Karl Rock Praises Delhi Chief for Facilities, Donates Plasma – Video

YouTuber Karl Rock has visited India's first plasma bank in New Delhi and donated his plasma at the ILBS hospital after being cured of COVID-19. He praised the efforts by the Delhi government for making the process of donation seamless and even reimbursing him Rs. 1,500 ($19.95) for travelling to the hospital.
"This place is very very clean, the nurses and doctor are very kind. They will explain you the process. It’s a nice and comfortable experience. Its world-class", said Rock in the video showing the hospital.
Rock was praised by Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal who said: "Karl, you indeed ROCK". He went on to share his YouTube video while encouraging people to donate plasma and help save lives.
Karl Rock, a New Zealand origin Delhiite donated plasma at Delhi govt's plasma bank— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 10, 2020
You must watch his video about his experience. I am sure this will encourage many more to come forward to donate their plasma and help save lives. @iamkarlrock pic.twitter.com/VySSg0P0yV
Rock said he was reluctant to take the money offered by hospital staff on behalf of the Delhi government as a travel allowance, but accepted when suggested by the doctor to donate the money to the needy.
"They reimburse you for taking your own path. I don’t want any of that as I came in my car... I’ll separate Rs. 1500 and give to a bunch of people on the street that I meet in a couple of hours", said Rock in the video.
Delhi was one of the first states to give the go-ahead for plasma therapy in April and the first one to develop a plasma bank. Plasma therapy is performed on patients with severe cases of COVID-19 by infusing antibodies from the blood of recovered patients into the infected patient.
All comments
Show new comments (0)