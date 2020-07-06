North Korea Says Does Not Intend to Hold Talks With US - State Media

The DPRK said on Monday it does not intend to hold negotiations with the US, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Rumours have been circulating that US-DPRK talks on denuclearisation could be resumed before the US presidential election in November.
The relationship between Washington and Pyongyang has been deteriorating ever since the fiasco at the Hanoi summit in February 2019. The meeting promised progress in denuclearising the Korean Peninsula and lifting sanctions on the DPRK, but was, however, cut short and ended without a deal on 28 February, due to disagreements over the timing of sanctions relief. The denuclearisation talks have been stalled since then.
