Rwanda Dismisses French Probe Into Plane Downing That Preceded 1994 Genocide as 'Farce'

"The Court of Appeal of Paris has dismissed the 'Bruguiere Case,' on appeal. The first instance court also dismissed it. This so-called Bruguire Case has been a travesty of justice, a total and complete farce that should not have happened in the first place," Johnston wrote on Twitter.
The Court of Appeal of Paris has dismissed the "Bruguiere Case", on appeal. The first instance court also dismissed it.— Busingye Johnston (@BusingyeJohns) July 3, 2020
This so called Bruguire Case has been a travesty of justice, a total and complete farce that should not have happened in the first place.
The ongoing French investigation on the matter targeted several Rwandan government officials close to the current president, Paul Kagame. The probe caused damage to the bilateral relations between the two countries.
In 2018, France’s investigating judges decided to end the investigation, but families of the victims of the genocide appealed the decision. On Friday, it was upheld by the Paris appeals court.
The 1994 genocide in Rwanda began after a plane carrying President Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu, was shot down over Kigali airport on April 6, killing Habyarimana and the president of neighbouring Burundi, Cyprien Ntaryamira.
As the presidential plane had a French staff, the Rwandan government denounced France for involvement in the accident and subsequent mass slaughters. France has denied such accusations.
The relations between France and Rwanda slightly improved after incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron set up a commission to determine the role of France in the 1994 Rwanda genocide.
All comments
Show new comments (0)