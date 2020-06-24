Register
07:47 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker takes a swab test at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2020. India’s main medical research organization has cancelled orders to procure rapid antibody test kits from two Chinese companies after quality issues and controversies over its price.

    Just Like Wuhan, Delhi Announces COVID-19 Mass Testing for Every Household

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/51/1079615197_0:151:3005:1842_1200x675_80_0_0_dd53b7bf18b427b195e729fc75e05f83.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006241079703326-just-like-wuhan-delhi-announces-covid-19-mass-testing-for-every-household/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s national capital Delhi jumped to second place in term of cases in the country, with a tally of 66,602 COVID-19 cases, and reported a record single-day spike of 3,947 new infections on Tuesday, the highest reported by any Indian state so far.

    As the coronavirus engulfs more areas of India’s national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to imitate the testing policy adopted by China in Wuhan. Delhi aims to complete a blanket testing of every household in the capital in an unprecedented 12-day campaign.

    Besides this, the Kejriwal government also aims to complete the testing of all the houses in the 261 containment zones by 30 June.

    The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, conducted mass testing on nearly 10 million people in a 19-day campaign earlier this month to contain the virus in new areas.

    The capital will also strengthen surveillance and contact tracing in the containment zones and neighbourhoods that have been sealed as per the revised strategy released after a series of meetings between India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Chief Minister Kejriwal over the last week.

    "Delhi's home isolation plan has been working very well. I have personally spoken to many patients on phone who underwent home isolation. I would urge Centre and Lieutenant General not to tinker with it and restore it back", said Kejriwal in a tweet on Wednesday.

    A civic worker sprays disinfectant on beds at a special temporary hospital facility for COVID-19 patients in Mumbai, India, Friday, April 10, 2020
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    Private Hospitals in Delhi Feeding Off People’s Misery By Charging Exorbitant Prices for Beds
    Amid the reports of hospital beds in Delhi being unavailablee, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that 8,000 additional beds are being prepared for people.

    “I would also like to inform the people of Delhi that a 1,000-bed full-fledged hospital with 250 intensive care unit beds is being developed for COVID patients. DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This COVID care centre will be ready in the next 10 days", he added.

    India remains the fourth worst-hit country in the world, reeling with 456,183 total infections and 183,022 active cases. The country recorded 14,476 deaths as of 24 June, while 258,685 patients have been cured, as per data by the federal Health Ministry.

    Related:

    US Clampdown on India's Repatriation Flights Should Be Resolved Bilaterally, Analysts Say
    Russia Agrees to Expedite Delivery of Ongoing Defence Contracts to India Including S-400, DM Says
    India, China Continue Military Build-Up in Contested Ladakh Despite Agreement to Disengage
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, testing, India, New Delhi, Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse