India-Based Ayurvedic Firm Claims 100% of COVID-19 Patients Recovered in 7 Days With Coronil

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Yoga guru claimed that the medicine titled 'Coronil and Swasari' is not an immunity booster but rather a cure for coronavirus.

Patanjali Yogpith, a company of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has officially launched an ayurvedic medicine that allegedly cures COVID-19 patients.

"We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days," said Ramdev during the launch.

Ramdev said that two trials of the medicine were conducted. The first clinical controlled study was conducted on 280 patients and 100 percent of those recovered. After this, the all-important clinical control trial was carried out. He also claimed that COVID-19 positive co-morbid patients, those suffering from other diseases, were also cured.

The medicine kit will be available for sale within a week across the country but only in Pantanjali’s mega-stores.

However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the country’s apex body medical research refrained from mentioning the medicine and said that the AYUSH ministry should be contacted on the matter.

A senior official of federal AYUSH ministry, which specifically promotes the use of alternative medicines like Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and homeopathy, told Sputnik that they do not have any technical information about it and the ministry is not responsible for speaking about it.

However, during the launch, Ramdev underlined that the necessary approvals for conducting the trials of medicine on patients had been received. He added that the data from the trials will be released in the next few days as the evidence for the claims.

The government of India restricts companies from advertising a cure without government approval.