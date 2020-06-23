Register
16:08 GMT23 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd as he arrives at the podium to speak during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020

    Bolton’s New Book Reveals Which World Politicians Trump Adores, Respects and Really Dislikes

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    World
    Get short URL
    112
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107969/83/1079698311_0:196:3293:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1bd6332bbd50f1ad5b273a312f8aef09.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006231079698442-boltons-new-book-reveals-which-world-politicians-trump-adores-respects-and-really-dislikes/

    The memoir of former US national security advisor John Bolton has now seen the light of day despite attempts by the Trump administration to block its release arguing that it contains “classified information”. Readers throughout the world can now enjoy (or not really) Bolton’s recollections of his 18 months side-by-side with the US president.

    US President Donald Trump’s “best personal relationship among world leaders” is with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, his “golf buddy” and colleague, John Bolton claims in his bombshell memoir “The Room Where It Happened”.

    “Trump loved mentioning that Abe’s father had been a World War II kamikaze pilot. Trump used it to show how tough the Japanese were generally, and how tough Abe was in particular”, Bolton writes.

    ​According to the former national security advisor, who resigned from his post in September 2019, the US president also has quite a good opinion of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    Donald Trump also has a “great respect” for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the book claims, despite the president’s irritation with his NATO ally for not meeting the 2 percent of GDP defence budget target.

    “If countries were not rich, Trump acknowledged that he could understand it, but these are rich countries”, Bolton claimed, while extensively detailing Donald Trump’s skirmish over NATO funding in his book.

    The president believed that it was then-president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker who was responsible for setting the NATO budget, according to Bolton, and said Trump even referred to him as a “vicious man who hated the United States desperately”.

    © AP Photo / Ian Langsdon
    From the left, Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, U.S President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a work session during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, southwestern France, Monday Aug.26 2019

    The US president is not a fan of either Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or French president Emmanuel Macron, the book claims.

    “Trump didn’t really like either Trudeau or Macron, but he tolerated them, mockingly crossing swords with them in meetings, kidding on the straight”, Bolton writes. According to him, Trump’s dislike for the two is probably clear to them.

    “I assume they understood what he was doing, and they responded in kind, playing along because it suited their larger interests not to be in a permanent tiff with the US President”, he argued.

    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to US troops, with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani standing behind him, during an unannounced visit to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, 28 November 2019
    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Trump Said Americans Had Their 'Asses Kicked' in Afghanistan, Bolton’s Book Claims
    In another part of the book Bolton claims that Trump even once accused Macron of “always leaking their conversations” to his face during the NATO 2018 Summit. The French president allegedly denied the claim, while “smiling broadly”.

    The Trump administration tried to block the release of Bolton’s book, which the president said contained classified information and was “a compilation of lies”. However, US District Judge Royce Lamberth said last week that “the horse” was already “out of the barn” and there was virtually nothing he could do about the book as it had already been dispatched to book stores across the United States.

    Tags:
    Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Shinzo Abe, Boris Johnson, John Bolton, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, United States, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse