Register
11:02 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 18, 2020

    Ex-Indian Prime Minister Hits Out at Modi Over 'No Intrusion' in Ladakh Remark Amid China Tensions

    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    World
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/35/1079653513_0:336:2637:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_4579c28a6292089dafa5f3b1739d509f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006221079685081-ex-indian-prime-minister-hits-out-at-modi-over-no-intrusion-in-ladakh-remark-amid-china-tensions/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian PM Narendra Modi triggered a wave of discontent with his statement that ‘no one intruded into our territory’ following the India-China border skirmish on 15 June, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The remark rattled several retired army officer who called it disrespectful to the memory of fallen servicemen.

    Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has criticised the handling of the India-China border issue by the Narendra Modi government, stating that the latter should be mindful of the implications of his statements.

    “We cannot and will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation nor permit the compromising of our territorial integrity. The Prime Minister cannot allow them to use his words as a vindication of their position and must ensure that all organs of the Government work together to tackle this crisis and prevent it from escalating further,” stated Singh, an economist by training who served 10 years as Prime Minister of the country, starting in 2004.

    Following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh last week, Modi called an all-party meeting on 19 June to discuss the border issue, where he stated that, "No one has intruded and nor is anyone intruding, nor has any post been captured by someone."

    Referring to the statements coming from the Indian government, Singh said that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership and the country owes a great debt to the soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley and their loved ones.

    “We call upon the Prime Minister and the Government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our jawans who have made the ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity,” he said, calling the situation a “historic crossroads” as the government’s decisions and actions will have “serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us”.

    To do any less "would be a historic betrayal of the people's faith”, he said in his first response to the India-China clash.

    A day after the statement by Modi, the Prime Minister's Office issued a clarifying statement and said that there was “no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC” as the Indian Army has thwarted an “attempted transgression” in the Galwan Valley.

    Meanwhile, most of the Chinese media outlets welcomed Modi’s comments on the border issue, saying they would pave the way for de-escalation. The Global Times said that Modi had “also appeared to play down the clash”.

    “Modi’s remarks will be very helpful to ease the tensions, because as the Prime Minister of India, he has removed the moral basis for hardliners to further accuse China,” Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University’s Center for South Asian Studies in Shanghai, told the Global Times. “When India is in a conflict with Pakistan or other neighbours, nationalism might drive New Delhi to take actual operations, but when it comes to China, it is a different story.”

    India and China have been engaged in a bitter border conflict in the northern union territory of Ladakh for the last two months, which escalated into a violent clash in Galwan Valley on 15 June where at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The two sides accused each other of attempting to change the status quo in the region.

    Related:

    India to Purchase 33 MiG-29, Su-30MKI Jets Under Emergency Order Amid Border Tension With China
    Modi's Office Rejects 'Mischievous Interpretations' of Statement on India-China Border Row
    India 'Seeks Early Delivery of S-400s', Fighter Jet Spare Parts Amid Border Stand-Off With China
    Tags:
    Prime Minister, controversy, conflict, Indian Army, Manmohan Singh, Narendra Modi, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse