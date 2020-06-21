China Blocking Indian Prime Minister Modi’s Personal Website, Reports Say

New Delhi (Sputnik): China is known to censor domestic internet usage and blocks any website or link that is believed to threaten the interests of the nation or its ruling communist party. Beijing has one of the most successful internet censorship programmes in the world, and uses both regulatory and technical censorship.

A functionary at India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has revealed that China has blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal website, apparently after the Galwan Valley standoff between the armies of both countries in the northern union territory of Ladakh.

Amit Malaviya, in charge of BJP's national Information and Technology department, tweeted quoting a news report that “China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website.”

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website. Why would they do it?

Is this arrangement part of the MoU that Rahul Gandhi had signed, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, with the CPC? https://t.co/p3wqgPZKN2 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 20, 2020

​A search conducted using the publicly available search tool ‘The Great Firewall of China’ shows that no servers were able to reach Narendra Modi’s personal website, www.narendramodi.in , which means the site is most likely not accessible from within mainland China.

​On the other hand, the official websites of BJP and its former Chief and presently federal Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as that of the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress and its former Chief Rahul Gandhi were not blocked.

Modi’s website was apparently blocked after the recent face-off between armies of both the countries over disputed territory in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including an officer, lost their lives in violent clashes, the worst in several decades between the two Asian countries, even as both sides were in the process of de-escalation after over a standoff lasting more than a month-long at several points along the de facto border known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India and China share a border from Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast to Sikkim in the centre to Ladakh, a northern union territory. While it is mainly a land border in most regions, in Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake.

India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies have taken place near the disputed portion of the lake.