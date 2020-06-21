Register
12:35 GMT21 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: DC National Guard Military Police officers and law enforcement officers stand guard during a protests against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

    Iran Slams Europe’s ‘Double Standards’ Over US’s ‘Brutal Suppression of Peaceful Protests’

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    151
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/96/1079589602_0:198:3072:1926_1200x675_80_0_0_438f054aa19e069b0cbb8b781d415a33.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006211079680489-iran-slams-europes-double-standards-over-uss-brutal-suppression-of-peaceful-protests/

    11,000+ people have been arrested in the US amid protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, with police using teargas, rubber bullets and batons against protesters, bystanders and reporters. The European Parliament has called on member states to denounce the "disproportionate use of force" and "racist tendencies" among police.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has lashed out at Europe’s “so-called champions of human rights,” accusing them of failing to adequately condemn police violence and the suppression of peaceful protests in the US.

    “While the US regime is denying the right of breath to its own people and brutally suppressing the peaceful protests, the ‘deafening silence’ of the so-called champions of the human rights in Europe and beyond, demonstrates, once again, their insincerity, hypocrisy and double standards,” Mousavi wrote on Twitter, accompanying his post with photos of police officers with their knees on the necks of two men, including George Floyd, as well as the arrest of a young woman protester by multiple cops.

    Mousavi’s comments followed an Iranian foreign ministry appeal last week urging the international community to hold the US accountable for alleged human rights abuses both “at home and abroad.”

    Before that, Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a video on his English-language Twitter account recalling the history of race relations in America, including the slave trade, centuries of economic disparity, and disproportionate police violence against African Americans.

    Tehran’s dig at European powers comes following the US and EU’s repeated criticism of alleged human rights violations in Iran, including during last year’s gas price hike protests, which saw several thousand arrests, and the deaths of up to 225 people, including several police officers. Iran condemned Western countries’ response to those demonstrations, accusing them of interfering in Iran’s domestic affairs. The EU, meanwhile, issued multiple statements calling on Iran to show “maximum restraint” in handling the protests, and to guarantee Iranians the right to protest peacefully.

    FILE PHOTO: People walk near a burnt bank, after protests against increased fuel prices, in Tehran, Iran November 20, 2019. Picture taken November 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Wana News Agency
    Tehran Wants to Sue US $130bln for Civil Unrest in Iran - Court Authorities
    On Friday, France, Germany and the UK, the European signatories of the Iran nuclear deal, advanced a resolution calling on Iran to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to access two nuclear facilities listed in a report on Tehran’s alleged nuclear violations. Iranian officials blasted the move, and accused the European powers of serving as “accessories” to a US and Israeli plot to spark a crisis in Iran-IAEA relations and kill the nuclear deal.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse