Iran Summons Swiss Envoy Over US Comments on Protests Against Petrol Price Hikes - Reports

Last Friday, protesters took to the streets of multiple cities across Iran to say “no” to the rise in fuel prices by Iran’s state-owned National Oil Company by up to 50 percent.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swiss ambassador to Iran Marcos Leitner, who represents Washington's interests in Iran, over previous comments by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in connection with protests against hikes in petrol prices in the Islamic Republic, Iran’s ISNA news agency reports.

The ministry described Pompeo’ statement as interference in Iran's domestic affairs.

This comes after Pompeo tweeted an appeal to the protesters, saying “to the people of Iran” that “The United States is with you,” accompanying his post by a year-old message about “the proud Iranian people…not staying silent about their government’s abuses.”

As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you. https://t.co/D972wPyLxm — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 16, 2019

Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani slammed Pompeo’s remarks, adding that the US is only interested in seeing Iran falling into chaos.

“The US’s goal vis-à-vis Iran is nothing other than to disturb its security and set fire to the Iranian nation’s interests,” Larijani was cited by Press TV as saying.

