Register
23:25 GMT29 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 5, 2020.

    Video: Iranian Supreme Leader Slams History of US Race Relations in ’#BlackLivesMatter’ Tweet

    © AP Photo /
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107852/33/1078523324_0:0:2201:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_97cf6b97d2f2aea4f9f98d253eceb40e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005291079460023-video-iranian-supreme-leader-slams-history-of-us-race-relations-in-blacklivesmatter-tweet/

    Commenting on the recent protests and riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota, following the killing of George Floyd on Monday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei posted a video to social media which argued the US’ present is evil, like its past.

    The video posted by Khamenei’s English-language video account on Twitter combined images of the transatlantic slave trade, the US civil rights movement and modern-day police brutality, with comments from the supreme leader regarding race relations in the US. He added the hashtags “#ICantBreath” and “#BlackLivesMatter” to the end of the post.

    “The question of racism has not been solved yet in the country that claims to support freedom and human rights,” asserted Khamenei in the video clip. “A human, for his black skin, has no reassurance to live in that society. If needed, a police officer can beat him to death, because of his colored skin!” 

    The video’s conclusion showed footage of Eric Garner being taken down by New York Police Department Officer Daniel Pantaleo, while asserting that “despite the fact that African Americans represent only 13% of the American society, 25% of the victims of police brutality are black.”

    The supreme leader has recently come under fire for his social media remarks against the “Zionist regime” in Israel. Khamenei tweeted on May 20 that Iran would "support and assist any nation or any group anywhere" in its struggle against Israel. 

    "Eliminating the Zionist regime doesn’t mean eliminating Jews. We aren’t against Jews. It means abolishing the imposed regime & Muslim, Christian & Jewish Palestinians choose their own govt & expel thugs like Netanyahu,” he clarified. 

    Two days later, Khamenei doubled down on his assertion, labeling the “Zionist regime” a "deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region."

    Over in the US, it was announced Friday afternoon that ex-Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the force, had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s death. 

    Chauvin was one of four officers fired in connection with the May 25 incident. New footage from the scene shows that Chauvin was not the only officer kneeling on Floyd around the time of his death. 

    The National Guard has been called in by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and the armed troops of the militia force are expected to assist in defending peaceful protesters and businesses from future riots. 

    A US Predator drone was called to Minneapolis to "provide live video to aid in situational awareness at the request of our federal law enforcement partners in Minneapolis," according to a statement from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). However, the drone was recalled after the requesting agency informed the CBP that it was no longer needed. 

    Related:

    'This Has Been Happening for 400 Years': Activists Explain Rage as Floyd Protests Enter Fourth Day
    Minneapolis Protests Live Updates: Mayor Jacob Frey Announces Curfew as Public Outrage Grows Bigger
    Taylor Swift Lashes Out at Trump on Twitter, Says He's 'Stoking Fires of White Supremacy'
    'Horrible Situation': Trump Says Minneapolis Looters Should Not Drown Out Peaceful Protesters
    Videos: Protesters Demanding ‘Justice for Floyd’ Shut Down Washington, DC, Street
    Tags:
    Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Black Lives Matter, race relations, race, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, police, Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Eric Garner
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters participate in the Make America Great Again parade on 24 May 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Facebook post noted the event, which was scheduled to begin at the US Coast Guard station on the battery in Downtown Charleston and wind its way up the harbour, was hosted by OSR Marine, a marine supply store.
    This Week in Pictures: 23 - 29 May
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse