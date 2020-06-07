Videos: Thousands Take to the Streets in Toronto to Protest Racism, Police Brutality

According to the CBC broadcaster, the demonstrations across the city have been peaceful, with participants carrying signs that read "No Justice No Peace."
Videos of protests in several areas appeared in social media.
Powerful moment downtown Toronto right now. Thousands on their knees. 8 mins of silence. #georgefloyd #torontoprotests pic.twitter.com/yhxZjLIzsV— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) June 6, 2020
Peaceful anti-racism protest takes place in downtown Toronto https://t.co/tKMJb6q3Dk— Ricardo Galvez 🍁 (@shultoncity56) June 6, 2020
One of the protesting groups was recorded singing a birthday song in memory of Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman killed by police in Louisville, who would have turned 27 today.
Peaceful anti-racism protest takes place in downtown Toronto https://t.co/tKMJb6q3Dk— Ricardo Galvez 🍁 (@shultoncity56) June 6, 2020
"It is just really great to see it in such a peaceful manner. It carries so much weight," Matt Moyer, the Toronto police inspector, said, quoted by the broadcaster.
At laaaast my love has come home...🎵 is how Toronto kicked off the march of today.— m 🧜🏾♀️ (@artytec) June 7, 2020
a bubble of luv bcos the black women are also croooning to Etta James behind me. We were really lucky it was peaceful & the police were there to protect. pic.twitter.com/WmPj1TTOnX
Moyer took a knee alongside a protester at the US Consulate and voiced his full support for the participants of the rallies.
"I want them to know I am walking with them and I support their cause and I support exactly what they are doing. And I think the fact that they are showing such a demonstration for change, it is what we want," the inspector added.
The death of African American George Floyd on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice. The video showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested has been widely circulated. Alongside demonstrations in all 50 of the United States and almost every major urban area, mass protests have also taken place in Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)