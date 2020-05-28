India Rules Out Mediation Offer by US President Trump on Border Stand-off With China

New Delhi (Sputnik): US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to inform India and China about Washington's readiness to mediate their border stand-off which erupted in the first week of May over infrastructure development works in the Ladakh region.

India has ruled out the possibility of American mediation in the ongoing border stand-off i eastern Ladakh, after the foreign ministry said on Thursday that New Delhi is "engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolved this issue".

The foreign ministry added that Indian Army troops have taken a responsible approach to border management.

"The two sides have established a mechanism at diplomatic and military to peacefully resolve the issue. Following the guidance by the leaders. Engagement continues at Delhi and Beijing," the Indian foreign ministry official said.

The two sides have been engaged under the "strategic guidance" issued after the first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018 to strengthen communication between the militaries of the two nations to build trust and mutual understanding and enhance predictability in the management of border affairs.

The border dispute between the two Asian sides has intensified in the past few weeks after New Delhi started construction of a key road along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. China accused India of trespassing the line of actual control that divides the two countries across the Himalayas. China said that Indian troops crossed into its territory and were "attempting to unilaterally change the status" of the LAC in Ladakh.

Nevertheless, satellite images show a large number of defence fortifications by Indian and Chinese troops including the upgrading of air bases and aircraft movements along the Line of Actual Control.

India and China share a nearly 4,057 km border, most of which is disputed, including Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.