China's 'Incompetence' is to Blame for 'Mass Worldwide Killing' - Trump

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to reiterate his position concerning China's role in the coronavirus outbreak.
Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020
Earlier this week, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said that the US should stop using scapegoating practices during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump and other members of his administration have repeatedly accused China of having failed to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infection from the city of Wuhan where it was first reported in December. The US also said that it has 'significant evidence' that the virus was made in a laboratory in Wuhan. China strongly rejected the allegations.
The US President also sent a letter to the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to announce that Washington was freezing payment to the international health watchdog over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)