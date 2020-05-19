World Health Assembly Unanimously Adopts Resolution on COVID-19 Drugs, Vaccine Access

"I take it that there is no objection, and the resolution is therefore adopted," Bain told the Assembly.
The resolution put forward by the European Union also aims to launch a review of the experience and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the mechanisms at WHO's disposal, its actions and its contribution to the UN efforts.
The evaluation will be followed by "recommendations to improve global pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacity, including through strengthening, as appropriate, WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme."
The 73rd meeting of the World Health Assembly kicked off on Monday and will last two days in video format. It is dedicated to strengthening global coordination in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 4.9 million people and killed more than 320,000.
