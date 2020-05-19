US Warns Foreign Vessels to Stay 100 Meters Away From US Ships in International Waters

In a Tuesday notice to mariners, the Pentagon advised "all vessels to maintain a safe distance of at least 100 meters from US naval vessels in international waters/straits."
"Armed vessels approaching within 100 meters of a US naval vessel may be interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures," the notice says, according to Reuters.
Last month, US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had "instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea." The comment followed an incident in the Persian Gulf in which numerous patrol boats operated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sailed back and forth across the paths of several US warships engaged in drills.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
All comments
Show new comments (0)