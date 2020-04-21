Register
20:13 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Iran Boasts of Powerful Naval Strike Missiles Following US Drills in Persian Gulf

    © AP Photo / Iranian government handout
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107803/72/1078037214_0:127:2000:1252_1200x675_80_0_0_abcd9540277bb65b0b2436fd1f71615c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004211079046509-iran-boasts-of-powerful-naval-strike-missiles-following-us-drills-in-persian-gulf/

    With two US aircraft carriers close to its shores and rising tensions at sea, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) decided to remind the world of its potent naval strike capabilities, including the Zolfaghar anti-ship missile, which has a purported 700-kilometer (434-mile) range.

    ‘Spine Cleaver’

    IRGC Navy commander Rear Adm. Alireza Tangsiri noted earlier this week that the elite paramilitary force has considerably advanced its offensive capabilities in recent years, enabling it to strike targets far from Iranian shores.

    “Once the farthest range of our naval missiles did not exceed 45 kilometers, and even that was reached with the help of American military advisors,” Tangsiri said on Monday, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported. “However, we have developed subsurface and surface-to-surface missiles with a range of 700 kilometers, which have been totally made by domestic military experts.”

    Tangsiri almost certainly refers to the Zolfaghar missile, a solid-fueled ballistic missile capable of striking land or sea targets up to 700 kilometers away. The Zolfaghar, which is named after the sword “spine cleaver” that belonged to Shia Islam founder Ali ibn abi-Talib, is based on the Fateh 110 road-mobile ballistic missile.
    Tasnim News Agency
    Iran's "Zolfaghar" surface-to-surface ballistic missile

    In January, the IRGC prepared a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier to be used for further target practice, Sputnik reported.

    Weeks of US War Drills

    The admiral’s comments come amid increased tensions in the region, including the arrival of another US aircraft carrier and persistent military drills in the Persian Gulf by the US and its regional Arab allies.

    Earlier this month, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan arrived in the Persian Gulf with a Marine expeditionary force. The warship is not only capable of embarking thousands of US Marines for an amphibious landing, but it also functions as an aircraft carrier, launching more than two dozen helicopters and airplanes from its flight deck. The Bataan joined the Nimitz-class supercarrier USS Eisenhower in the region, though the larger Eisenhower has remained in the Arabian Sea. Together, the two warships could launch more than 100 aircraft for strikes against Iran.

    ​The US has conducted live-fire drills for more than a month in the Persian Gulf, a waterway along Iran’s coast that is about 200 miles across at its widest point. Last month, the US Navy ran drills in which AC-130 gunships practiced attack runs on small naval vessels like those used by the IRGC Navy; the US Army also ran live-fire HIMARS rocket drills with the Emirati armed forces.

    Tehan Protests ‘Unprofessional, Provocative Actions’

    Tehran has repeatedly voiced its displeasure at the American presence, especially as Washington maintains its policy of “maximum pressure,” attempting to force the Iranian people to choose between enduring crippling economic sanctions or overthrowing their anti-American government.

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday during a news conference that “we firstly call on the foreign forces, who are present in the region illegitimately, to end their presence here. We want them to leave the region as soon as possible, whatever may be the motive for their presence here.”

    IRGC naval forces have also sailed close to US warships on multiple occasions, prompting US protests. In one incident last week, 11 IRGC vessels circled and weaved between half a dozen US warships, including the colossal expeditionary mobile base vessel USS Lewis B. Puller, which itself functions as a sort of aircraft carrier. The American warships were engaged in combat drills involving US Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. 

    The IRGC afterward blasted “the unprofessional and provocative actions of the United States and their indifference to warnings” in a statement published on its news site, Sepah News.

    In another incident days earlier, IRGC sailors videotaped close-up shots of US warships in the USS Bataan’s strike force.

    ​Since the election of US President Donald Trump in late 2016, US-Iran relations have steadily worsened, with Trump claiming Tehran had violated the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. In 2018, punishing US economic sanctions were reinstated against Iran, and in 2019 and 2020, a series of war scares gripped the region as dozens of US warships and thousands of troops poured into the Middle East, leading to a series of tense incidents including the shootdown of a US spy drone.

    Washington has claimed the IRGC is behind a series of setbacks for US foreign policy spanning the region from Yemen to Syria and Iraq, and in early January, the US assassinated the IRGC’s commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in an airstrike in Baghdad while he was there to push forward deescalation talks with Saudi Arabia. Retaliatory strikes against US forces in Iraq by Iran followed.

    Related:

    IRGC Warns Iran Will Respond 'Decisively' to Any US Provocation - Reports
    Iran Unveils New Class of Radars That Can See Into US Bases Near Its Borders – Photos
    Tehran Demands Foreign Forces 'End Their Presence Here' as US Accuses Iran of Breaking Int'l Norms
    Tags:
    military drills, US Navy, Persian Gulf, Zolfaghar missile, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse