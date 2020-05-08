White House Invites Indian Priest to Recite Hindu Verses at National Day of Prayer Service

Indian priest from New Jersey Pujari Harish Brahmbhatt joined religious leaders from all faiths to offer prayers on the National Day of Prayer service at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
The sacred Hindu prayer Vedic Shanti Path was recited by the priest in the Rose Garden of the White House on Thursday in front of POTUS and US First Lady Melania Trump.
Jai Swaminarayan!— Advocate Devesh Tuli (@DeveshTuli) May 8, 2020
Shri Harish Bhai Brahmbhatt of *BAPS Swaminarayan, recites Peace Prayer in White House on the occasion of National Day of Prayer.* pic.twitter.com/6mCb19sUDk
“In these troubled times of COVID-19, social distancing and lockdown, it is not unusual for people to feel anxious or not at peace. The shanti prayer or peace prayer does not seek worldly riches, success, fame, nor is it a prayer for any desire for heaven", Brahmbhatt announced to the audience in his brief remarks from the Rose Garden podium.
He explained that it is a “beautiful Hindu prayer for peace” and it is a Vedic prayer from one of the four Vedas (ancient religious text) Yajur Veda.
The National Day of Prayer is celebrated each year on the first Thursday of May to collectively pray for the nation. At a time when the world may be turning to prayer to end the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honoured the National Day of Prayer service.
