Russian MoD to Start Withdrawing Troops Providing COVID-19 Help From Italy on Thursday

"Tomorrow, we will start withdrawing NBC protection troops from Italy. I ask the chief of the General Staff to organize a solemn reception of the interservice teams, and to provide me with offers on stimulation for the distinguished military, doctors and all those who engaged in the disinfection of Italy's cities and facilities," Shoigu said.
Since March 22, 15 Russian military aircraft, carrying virology and epidemiology experts of the Defence Ministry, have arrived in Italy to assist the coronavirus response and deliver equipment for diagnostics and disinfection.
