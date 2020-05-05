Register
12:45 GMT05 May 2020
    Photo

    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions

    • Merchants rally on St Mark's Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Venice, Italy, 4 May 2020.
    • A woman rides a rental bicycle across Parco Sempione Park on 4 May 2020 in Milan as Italy starts to ease its COVID-19 lockdown. Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on 4 May 2020 as Europe's hardest-hit country incrementally softens the world's longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
    • People exercise on the street, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy 4 May 2020.
    • People wearing protective masks remain cautious, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy 4 May 2020.
    • A woman stands in a subway wagon at a stop, in Milan, Italy, Monday, 4 May 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections.
    • People shop at the food market of Porta Palazzo in Turin on 4 May 2020, as Italy starts to ease its COVID-19 lockdown. Stir-crazy Italians will be free to stroll and visit relatives for the first time in nine weeks on 4 May 2020 as Europe's hardest-hit country incrementally softens the world's longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
    • People wearing face masks arrive at the Cadorna railway station, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan, Italy 4 May 2020.
    • A child plays with a kite at the Sempione Park, after parks reopen as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to a spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan, Italy, 4 May 2020.
    • A safety guard checks passengers with a thermo scanner as they arrive at the Cadorna railway station, in Milan, Italy, Monday, 4 May 2020. Italy began stirring again Monday after a two-month coronavirus shutdown, with 4.4 million Italians able to return to work and restrictions on movement eased in what had been the first European country to lock down in a bid to stem COVID-19 infections.
    • People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    © REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri
    Merchants rally on St Mark's Square, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Venice, Italy, 4 May 2020.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/02/1079200222_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_0102679664e1502b6530873e574471f8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005051079200817-italy-the-first-day-after-the-easing-of-quarantine-restrictions/

    In Italy, the number of active coronavirus cases continues to decline. Recently, the country reported its lowest daily increase in the COVID-19 death toll since mid-March after 174 fatalities were reported over the preceding 24 hours.

    The Italian Government has introduced the first relaxation of its nationwide quarantine since 4 May. However, citizens will have to wait until 18 May to see retail stores and museums open, and beauty salons, hairdressers, bars and restaurants will only open on 1 June.

    Italy was among the worst affected countries by the pandemic, with more than 28,000 deaths from nearly 210,000 infections.

    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.4 million, while more than 239,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

    Tags:
    quarantine, COVID-19, Italy
