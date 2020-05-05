https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/02/1079200222_0:45:3072:1773_1200x675_80_0_0_0102679664e1502b6530873e574471f8.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202005051079200817-italy-the-first-day-after-the-easing-of-quarantine-restrictions/
In Italy, the number of active coronavirus cases continues to decline. Recently, the country reported its lowest daily increase in the COVID-19 death toll since mid-March after 174 fatalities were reported over the preceding 24 hours.
The Italian Government has introduced the first relaxation of its nationwide quarantine since 4 May. However, citizens will have to wait until 18 May to see retail stores and museums open, and beauty salons, hairdressers, bars and restaurants will only open on 1 June.
Italy was among the worst affected countries by the pandemic, with more than 28,000 deaths from nearly 210,000 infections.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 3.4 million, while more than 239,000 people have died from the disease, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)