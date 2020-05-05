Trump Promises US Will Report on Virus' Origin Soon

Earlier, Trump and members of his administration claimed they had evidence that the coronavirus was deliberately released from a laboratory in Wuhan. Beijing has strongly rejected the allegations.

US President Donald Trump said that his country will definitely report on the origin of COVID-19 soon.

"We will be reporting very definitively over a period of time," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump also said that China should have informed the US about the virus. He added that he has not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, will testify before a Senate panel, Trump said.

The US President has been lashing out at China for allegedly concealing the outbreak and mismanaging the crisis in its initial stages. Trump claims intelligence data suggests that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in the city of Wuhan. The World Health Organisation, however, says that the genome sequencing indicates that the virus's source is natural.

On Detention of US Citizens in Venezuela

The US President also commented on the situation in Venezuela, where President Maduro said that two US citizens were detained, adding that they worked with a US military veteran who claimed responsibility for a failed armed invasion.

“We have just heard about it. Whatever it is, we will let you know. It has nothing to do with our government,” Trump told reporters.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said earlier that two US citizens, whom he called Trump's security guards, were among people detained for a recent attempt to invade the country.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Maduro said the incursion had aimed to assassinate him. Eight militants were killed, and two others were captured in the counter-operation. Later reports said another eight people had been detained.