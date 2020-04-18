Indian Navy Traces Possible Contacts as 21 Sailors Test Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian Army has announced a total of eight positive cases of coronavirus so far, General M. M. Naravane confirmed yesterday. However, the Indian Navy reported that almost two dozen servicemen had been infected.

21 Indian Navy sailors have tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, India's financial capital, the Indian Navy confirmed on Saturday.

All of the sailors who tested positive were living in the residential accommodation facilities of INS Angre - a shore-based depot that provides logistics and support to the Naval operations of the Western Naval Command.

A massive operation has been launched by the Indian Navy to trace the people who may have come into contact with the sailors.

“Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 7 April. They were residing in the same accommodation block at INS Agnre,” said the Navy in a statement, confirming that the infected block has been put under quarantine.

The number of people infected are expected to increase as more tests are being conducted and results are awaited.

The Navy has, however, confirmed that none of the officers or sailors aboard its warships or submarines have been infected with the virus.

In India, according to government data, COVID-19 cases have spiked to 14,378, with 991 new cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,991 have recovered so far and 480 have died (43 deaths in the last 24 hours).