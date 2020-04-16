US Likely to Soon Decide Not to Extend New START Treaty - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The US likely will soon decide not to extend the New START Treaty, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister stated.
The statement comes after the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is expecting Washington to soon provide a "positive answer" to Russia's proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the matter, saying that one should discuss the possible extension of the New START with Washington, since Moscow is not the party trying to break it.
The New START stipulates a reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550. The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and the US has so far not announced plans to extend it.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)