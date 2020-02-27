Register
09:00 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo

    US Refuses to Have Lawyers' Meeting to Discuss Details on Extension of New START Treaty - Moscow

    © AP Photo / Jockel Finck
    World
    Get short URL
    1113
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105862/81/1058628168_0:84:2000:1209_1200x675_80_0_0_1d7a5a55063b56e9903be65bac26fc58.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002271078417451-us-refuses-to-have-a-lawyers-meeting-to-discuss-details-on-extension-of-new-start-treaty-moscow/

    Signed on 8 April 2010 in Prague, the US-Russia nuclear reduction treaty dubbed New START expires in February 2021, with Moscow suggesting the deal could be effectively renewed.

    The US has refused to convene lawyers to debate details surrounding the extension of the New START accord, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

    "We had proposed a separate meeting, so that out lawyers could make sure we are on the same page and work out some basic understanding regarding the technical aspect of the New START extension. However, the other day, Americans formally declined the suggestion," said Vladimir Leontyev, deputy head of the MFA's Department of non-proliferation and arms control.

    According to Leontyev, given the lack of time, it is now impossible to come up with productive arrangements to replace the existing treaty due to the US' refusal to engage in a meaningful dialogue.

    One year from now, in February 2021, the Treaty between the US ands Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, better known as New START, will expire. However, a possibility of a five-year extension is understood to still exist.

    Russian officials have repeatedly said they were ready to renew the New Start, but the US administration said it would rather sign a new treaty that would include both Russia and China. Beijing, meanwhile, has refuted the option.

    Related:

    Uncertainty Around Future of New START Concerning - Lavrov
    Russia Still Awaits US Response to Proposal on Extending New START Treaty - Russian Ambassador to UN
    Microsoft Brings New Start-Up Empowerment Programme to India Before CEO Satya Nadella's Homecoming
    Tags:
    Russia, US, arms, nuclear, deal, New START
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse