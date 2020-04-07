Register
00:35 GMT08 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man is escorted by healthcare workers to be tested as the city's public health unit holds a walk-in clinic testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada March 23, 2020.

    Canadian Rangers Deploying to Quebec to Assist With COVID-19 Containment

    © REUTERS / Christinne Muschi
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (128)
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/27/1078872744_0:32:2854:1637_1200x675_80_0_0_4be4f1440600c06eea4ea2d2c3c96c41.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004071078872775-canadian-rangers-deploying-to-quebec-to-assist-with-covid-19-containment/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - More than a dozen patrols from the Canadian Rangers are being deployed to the northern part of the province of Quebec to assist with government efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of National Defence said in a statement.

    "The Canadian Rangers of 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group [will] support the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services in Nunavik in preventing the spread of COVID-19. We are proud to support this request from the Government of Quebec, which has been approved by federal authorities," 2nd Canadian Division and Joint Task Force (East) Commanding Officer Gervais Carpentier said on Tuesday.

    Fourteen Canadian Ranger patrols from the 2nd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (2 CRPG) will be entrusted with a number of tasks, including preparing triages in the northern community of Nunavik, the statement said.

    The 2 CRPG will mobilize 40 rangers on continuous standby and another 40 for singular tasks.

    Quebec has been one of the hardest hit regions in Canada with 8,580 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections and 121 deaths. Officials have expressed concern about areas of heightened vulnerability, especially indigenous and northern communities.

    On Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Canada increased to 17,063, while the death toll increased to 345.

    The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 1,400,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, while 81,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (128)

    Related:

    Canada's Economy Faces Worst Decline Since 1962 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Budget Watchdog
    Land Regained: Researchers Stumble Upon Lost Stretch of Continent in Canada’s Arctic
    Team Canada Not Going to Tokyo Olympics Amid Coronavirus Fears
    'I'm Safe, Everything's Fine': Figure Skater Medvedevа Leaves Canada for Japan
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move From Canada to Los Angeles – Report
    Tags:
    Quebec, Army Rangers, coronavirus, COVID-19, Military, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Stephing Down
    Stephing Down
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse