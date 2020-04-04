Register
00:25 GMT04 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Surete du Quebec police officers talk to a driver as they set up a checkpoint for drivers approaching the province from neighbouring Ontario to enforce coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions near Saint-Zotique, Quebec, Canada April 1, 2020

    COVID-19 in Canada: Police at Quebec-Ontario Border, Temporary Ban on 'Irregular Crossings' from US

    © REUTERS / CHRISTINNE MUSCHI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (228)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107882/65/1078826557_0:221:2881:1842_1200x675_80_0_0_0877b0c9fbefc8ed6666dbc1592d1eb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004041078826253-covid-19-in-canada-police-at-quebec-ontario-border-temporary-ban-on-irregular-crossings-from-us/

    While Canada has confirmed only 12,400 cases of COVID-19 and 179 deaths from the disease, its southern neighbor the US is topping the world's coronavirus tally, with more than 275,500 infections and over 7,000 fatalities registered, the count by Johns Hopkins University shows.

    Ottawa announced a temporary ban on illegal border crossings from the US, while Quebec authorities introduced their own quarantine measures by deploying police to provincial borders.

    The Maple Leaf Nation is in the middle of the "biggest civic mobilisation since the Second World War". According to the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was the author of this claim, the federal government is planning to spend 275 million Canadian dollars on coronavirus research and medical countermeasures, allocating a total of more than $1 billion to a COVID-19 Response Fund.

    According to Canadian independent journalist Leigh Stewart, however, the prime minister's response wasn't quick enough.

    "Canada was late to respond to incoming flights from China at the peak of the pandemic there. Trudeau was too driven by political correctness and not focused on protecting Canadian people. He did send 16 tons of personal protective equipment to China in February and now we're seeing the shortage of masks and protective gear here."

    Canada's provinces have shown various degrees of independence from the federal government, sometimes practicing a "hands-on approach" in handling the crisis. Ontario's premier Doug Ford personally drove a truck to pick up 90,000 face masks from a local company that had donated the protective gear to the province's hospitals. Meanwhile, the authorities in neighboring Quebec decided to set up checkpoints at the borders with Ontario, with police officers having orders to hit motorists caught making "non-essential" trips with fines of up to $6,000.

    What sounded like an April Fools' Day joke at first to many, suddenly became the new reality for thousands of people commuting between the two provinces.

    According to independent Canadian YouTuber Jill Colton, restrictions for inter-province travel are unnecessary and may lead to a divide between the country's citizens.

    "The virus from Wuhan, China, has managed to permeate a nursing home in a small, rural Ontario community called Bobcaygeon and 15 seniors had died at last check. The virus is already here, what is a checkpoint going to do - other than create a make-work project for police, intimidate citizens and limit our travel freedoms across provincial borders? Also, don't the police have better things to do, considering many forces are already short staffed because of the virus. I think the divide will eventually come between citizens and obvious government overreach using the virus as an excuse."

    According to both Colton and Stewart, an additional danger for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic may emerge not from a neighboring province, but from outside the country, through Roxham Road – a Royal Canadian Mounted Police checkpoint at the border between the US and Canada in rural Quebec. It was open from 2017 until 20 March of this year – more than two months beyond the date when Canada saw its own COVID-19 "patient zero". According to Justin Trudeau, the shutdown is temporary.

    Leigh Stewart expressed pessimism over Trudeau's announcement regarding the Roxham Road closure, saying that independent reporters who have gone there "can't seem to verify that this is indeed happening".

    "The government has been tight-lipped about Roxham Road up until this point in regards to who is entering. Unless you go there yourself, it’s hard to believe the number of economic migrants crossing into this country and we have not seen any numbers in regards to whether these people are still crossing into Canada or if they’ve tested positive", she said.

    Jill Colton, in turn, told Sputnik in an email that she disagrees with the county's Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who said that there’s "no evidence" to suggest that asylum seekers pose a higher health risk. Colton expressed doubts that the government has indeed blocked all human traffic at Roxham road:

    "Canadians aren't allowed to go to Roxham Rd., so we just have to take the government's word. Keep in mind, Trudeau has been incredibly lax on curbing the disaster he created with these illegals. They've cost taxpayers a fortune, taken up valuable space in shelters, and compromised Canadians' safety for years now", Colton said.

    Roxham Road became the gateway into Canada for thousands of illegal immigrants (whom the country's government and the mainstream media have been calling "irregular border crossers") four years ago following Justin Trudeau's controversial "Welcome to Canada" tweet, inviting "those fleeing persecution, terror & war" to the Great White North. Since then, a loophole in the "safe third country" agreement between Washington and Ottawa has allowed around 54,000 “irregular crossers” to enter Canada outside the official ports of entry, such as airports, and to stay on Canadian soil while their asylum claims are processed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (228)
    Tags:
    ban, health, infection, virus, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 28 March - 3 April
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse