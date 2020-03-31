Kremlin Slams Talk of Russian Health Care System Failing in Situation With Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday called the rumors of the Russian health care system unpreparedness for the coronavirus "empty talk."

"All talk about this — there was optimisation [in health care] before, and now there isn't —is just that, empty talk", Peskov told reporters, when asked if it was necessary to review the results of the planned health care system optimisation, which led to lower number of beds for infection treatment. "We can see what is happening in the world, and we can state that our doctors, our health care system are doing great work".

Addressing the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, Peskov said that it was a constructive, substantial conversation about the coronavirus and measures taken to slow its spread.

Regarding Trump's announcement of a "planeload" of medical equipment and other aid Russia sent the United States, Peskov said that "the topic was discussed, the importance of the international cooperation was discussed."

Washington’s $15Mln 'Reward' for Maduro

Putin and Trump did not discuss the situation in Venezuela and Washington's decision to offer $15 million for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Peskov said.

The US authorities offered last week a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on charges of facilitating drug trafficking into the United States.

Current Oil Prices Disadvantage Both Russia, US

Peskov also said that the two presidents believe that the current oil prices are not in the interest of either country.

The spokesman did not give the exact date of the meeting of two energy chiefs and did not say if Putin would meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak ahead of these talks.

Putin and Trump spoke on Monday about several pressing issues including the recent slump in oil prices on the global market and agreed that energy ministers of the two countries would hold consultations.