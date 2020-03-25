Russia May Supply to Latin America, Africa Mobile Hospitals to Combat COVID-19 - Developer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A number of Latin American and North African countries have sent Russia requests for mobile hospitals to combat the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Proekt-Technika Corporation developing the systems said.

"In connection with the global epidemic of COVID-19 coronavirus, the number of countries having infected people is increasing. Proekt Technika receives daily requests from countries of Latin America, the CIS, and North Africa for the manufacture of mobile anti-infection units," it said.

Russia is currently sending supplies and disinfection equipment to help Italy slow the rapid spread of the virus in the country, the second-largest coronavirus hotbed following China, with over 69,000 infections and 6,820 deaths.

On Tuesday, the fifteenth aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from Moscow for Italy to deliver special equipment and other means to help stem the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.