Pompeo Arrives in Afghanistan on Surprise Visit for Talks With Ghani and Abdullah - Reports

Afghanistan held a presidential vote on 28 September, but the announcement of the results was delayed two months for an audit, as Abdullah's supporters filed at least 4,000 complaints.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Afghanistan on Monday on an unannounced visit to promote the implementation of the US-Taliban deal, Reuters news agency reported.

According to reports, Pompeo is expected to hold negotiations with both Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and his key political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who is refusing to recognise the results of a recent presidential election.

© REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail A screen shows the broadcast of Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani

The news comes after Washington signed an historic agreement with the Taliban last month, aimed at ending a 19-year conflict in the nation. According to the deal, American forces will start gradually withdrawing its 12,000 troops stationed in the war-torn Asian country until their final removal within a span of 14 months.