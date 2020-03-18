Register
17:00 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    French lab scientists at Pasteur Institute in Paris

    Race for Coronavirus Vaccine Heats Up Amid Growing Global Death Toll and Nations on Lockdowns

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (156)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/01/1078270126_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_3bcec92df48c0c8d7a14cabd6d1dacb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202003181078613791-race-for-coronavirus-vaccine-heats-up-amid-growing-global-death-toll-and-nations-on-lockdowns/

    As nations employ diverse containment strategies to slow the worldwide spread of the respiratory disease Covid-19, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the prospect of a vaccine is uppermost on everyone’s mind.

    Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that was sparked by the new strain of coronavirus, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, companies and academic institutions are fast-tracking efforts to create a vaccine.

    The speed with which this is proceeding is in large part due to early Chinese efforts to sequence the genetic material of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

    Paramedics from a patient transport company wearing face masks and gloves as they stand at the entrance to an apartment building to pick up a patient in the district Steglitz in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020
    © AP Photo / Kay Nietfeld
    Paramedics from a patient transport company wearing face masks and gloves as they stand at the entrance to an apartment building to pick up a patient in the district Steglitz in Berlin, Germany, March 17, 2020

    After China shared that sequence in early January, scientists around the world were able to grow the live virus and study how it invades human cells, as biotech companies and universities have begun working on potential vaccines.

    United States

    As the search for a vaccine continues, the first human trial for a vaccine made in the US is under way, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

    The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, is based on a formulation selected by Moderna Therapeutics and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

    The biotech company Moderna, founded in 2010, moved very fast from taking the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus to manufacturing its first batch of vials to begin testing the potential vaccine in US patients.

    The company uses a complex gene-based technology that changes how cells function and boasts extensive experience researching vaccines, reported Axios. A nonprofit group, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, helped pay to manufacture the vaccine for the trial.

    Moderna built on earlier work on the Mers virus conducted at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland, and once Chinese authorities disclosed the genetic code for the new coronavirus it refocused its work toward COVID-19.
    The trial will enroll 45 healthy adults ages 18 to 55, with each receiving two shots, 28 days apart.

    The main goal of this first set of tests is to find out if the vaccine is safe. If it is, later studies will determine how well it works.
    Moderna hopes that the trials could reach Phase 3 by autumn, which could mean a vaccine by this time next year.

    Coronaviruses sparked two other recent epidemics: severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in China in 2002-04, and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers), which started in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

    Work began on vaccines at the time, but was shelved when the outbreaks were contained. Another company, Maryland-based Novavax, says it has repurposed those vaccines for Sars-CoV-2, claiming it has several candidates ready to enter human trials this spring, reported the outlet.

    China

    A day after the US launched its first clinical trials, China on Tuesday announced at a press conference on Tuesday its scientists were are using five different approaches to develop vaccines for the deadly disease.

    “Some vaccines for the novel coronavirus disease [COVID-19] are expected to enter clinical trials as soon as possible in China,” Xinhua news reported.

    Noting that that vaccine safety has been a priority in research and development, Wang Junzhi, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering, stated that inactivated vaccines, genetic engineering subunit vaccines, adenovirus vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines, and vaccines using attenuated influenza virus as vectors were being employed.

    Lei Chaozi, an official with the Ministry of Education, said that the flu viral vector-based vaccine is currently under animal tests for safety and efficacy tests and scheduled to apply for the clinical trial by the end of April.

    Vaccine production
    © Flickr / Sanofi Pasteur
    Vaccine production

    CanSino Biologics Inc said it received Chinese regulatory approval to start human trials of a vaccine co-developed by the Hong Kong-listed company and China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

    The vaccine, will undergo clinical trials in Wuhan, CanSino Biologics said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 18 March.

    Germany

    In Germany, CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000, has already started its coronavirus vaccine development program, hoping to launch clinical testing by June 2020. The company which is known to have developed novel technology to render vaccines stable without refrigeration, found itself at the heart of a diplomatic spat recently.

    CureVac, which has branches in Germany’s Frankfurt and Boston, Massachusetts in the US, hit headlines after a report broke in German weekly Welt am Sonntag, citing sources close to the German government, claiming that US President Donald Trump was attempting to “poach” exclusive rights to the business's coronavirus vaccine.

    U.S. President Donald Trump departs to attend a briefing at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Center from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S. President Donald Trump departs to attend a briefing at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Vaccine Research Center from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020

    The news stoked outrage in Germany, with Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn appearing on ZDF program Berlin Direkt on Sunday night to say that in the case of any successful trials, the vaccine would be made available to everyone who needs it.

    CureVac majority owner Dietmar Hopp sought to allay concerns on 16 March, assuring that the business would stay in Germany, while seeming to confirm that Donald Trump had sought exclusivity rights.

    While there was no official US response to the reports, in a Twitter statement on 16 March CureVac dismissed allegations made in the press, adding it “had not received an offer before, during and since the Task Force meeting in the White House.”

    Russia

    Russian scientists have also begun to test vaccine prototypes for the new coronavirus.

    Ilnaz Imatdinov, a laboratory chief at state biotech Vector Institute in Siberia, told the Vesti Novosibirsk television channel on Monday:

    “The prototypes have been created. We are starting laboratory testing on animals, to ensure effectiveness and safety."

    A prototype of a coronavirus vaccine can be created in three months in Russia, said Professor Mikhail Kirpichnikov, Head of the Biological Engineering Department at the Faculty of Biology of Moscow State University, quoted by Izvestia newspaper.

    Meanwhile, Olga Karpova, head of the Department of Virology at Lomonosov Moscow State University, explained that the university had first launched work back in 2010 on a novel technology for creating spherical particles that can become a carrier for antigens of any viruses, including coronavirus infection.

    The scientists were able to obtain spherical particles from a plant virus that is not contagious to humans, which is so glued with individual proteins from SARS-CoV-2 (that causes COVID-19) that it becomes like two drops of water similar to the pathogen itself.

    The manufacturing process of the drug would potentially be both simple and entailing low costs.

    According to Professor Kirpichnikov, an order and sufficient funding would be required for the rapid development of a universal vaccine on the basis of the research.

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Two Russian universities are working on the development of a vaccine

    Other companies working on potential vaccines are GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which said last month it was working with China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals on an experimental vaccine, and US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, collaborating with Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson, according to Bloomberg.

    Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. also licensed a vaccine that’s now being developed at the pre-clinical stage by Mainz, Germany-based BioNTech SE.

    Vaccine Hurdles

    Taking a vaccine to regulatory approval typically takes a decade or more, claim health experts state, while that is followed by another succession of challenges.
    An approved vaccine would require production capacities that many organisations in the race to find a cure for Covid-19 do not possess.

    “Getting a vaccine that’s proven to be safe and effective in humans takes one at best about a third of the way to what’s needed for a global immunisation programme,” Jonathan Quick of Duke University in North Carolina was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

    The global health expert added:

    “Virus biology and vaccines technology could be the limiting factors, but politics and economics are far more likely to be the barrier to immunisation.”
    Security personnel walk next to a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside the closed Wuhan University, in Wuhan, China, March 17, 2020
    © REUTERS / CHINA DAILY
    Security personnel walk next to a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside the closed Wuhan University, in Wuhan, China, March 17, 2020

    China’s Wuhan first became the epicenter for the pandemic that has spread to all corners of the planet, infecting more than 203 529 people and killing more than 8,205.
    The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (156)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available in 90 Days - Israeli Scientists
    Trump Attempts to Poach German Scientists Developing Coronavirus Vaccine – Report
    US & Germany in Tug of War Over Coronavirus Vaccine Licences - Report
    EU Wades into German-US COVID-19 Vaccine Spat, Offers Incentives to ‘Scale Up’ Efforts to Find Cure
    US to Begin Clinical Trial of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine on Monday Amid Ongoing Pandemic – Report
    Tags:
    GlaxoSmithKline, Donald Trump, Russia, pandemic, pandemic, Wuhan, China, Germany, vaccine, Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse