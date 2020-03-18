NYC Grand Central Station on Partial Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut announced joint restrictions on public life, banning gatherings of more than 50 people and ordering the closure of nonessential businesses.

New York City's Grand Central Station is on partial lockdown as part of strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that according to the latest projections, his state's Covid-19 cases could peak within 45 days. New York has the highest number of confirmed cases of all US states, with 1,374 Covid-19 infections.

Earlier, Cuomo and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut announced joint restrictions on public life, closing all nonessential businesses in the states. Apart from that, all school in New York State have been closed for at least two weeks.

