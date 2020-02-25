Donald Trump Speaks to Press After Talks With Indian PM Modi - Video

The president was previously greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and announced $3 billion in deals between the countries. New Delhi has decided to buy American military helicopters. He also shared his optimism about striking a comprehensive trade agreement with India.

US President Donald Trump talks to the press in the Indian capital during the second day of his first official visit to the South Asian country.

Indian PM Modi earlier stated that cooperation between Washington and New Delhi is part of "the most important partnership of the 21st century".

