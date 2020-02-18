US Supply Militants in NE Syria With Weaponry Used Against Turkish Troops - Russian Military

The Russian centre for Syria reconciliation says the US forces in the northeast of the country are supplying the local militants with large quantities of weaponry and ammunition that is being used against civilians and Turkish troops.
"The US command in the region are intensively saturating the territory east of the Euphrates river with weapons and ammunition. Since the beginning of 2020, 13 military convoys have arrived from Iraq to Syria, which included over 80 armored vehicles and more than 300 trucks loaded with various types of weapons, ammunition and materie", Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said in a daily briefing.
Zhuravlev stressed that the weapon supplies are used both during clashes of numerous militant groups on the territory east of Euphrates and against Turkish troops in northern Syria.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
