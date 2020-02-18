Haftar-Led Libyan National Army Says It Destroyed a Turkish Vessel With Weapons in Port of Tripoli

Ankara previously deployed military advisors and instructors to Libya to support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar.

In an official statement on Facebook, the LNA said its forces have destroyed a Turkish vessel, carrying weapons and ammunition that was docked in the port of Tripoli. At the moment, there is no official comment from the Turkish authorities on the incident.

The news comes just a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the LNA was constantly violating the ceasefire and that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar "must be stopped".

BREAKING: There are reports that a Turkish ship at the Tripoli docks in Libya has been targeted by artillery fire. Photos from people in the area show a large plume of smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/97dcoSFR0J — Conflict News (@Conflicts) February 18, 2020

​The statement was made on 9th anniversary of Libya's revolution that ended the decades-long rule of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, dragging the country into civil war.

Turkish authorities earlier supported the UN-endorsed GNA, led by Fayez al-Serraj that controls the western part of the country. In the meantime, the Tobruk-based government, supported by the LNA, has accused Ankara of seeking to conquer the North African country.

​While Ankara stated it is ready to deploy troops to protect the GNA, Haftar announced mobilisation to resist foreign intervention.

