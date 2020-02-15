Spokesman for Saudi-Led Coalition Confirms Military Plane Has Crashed in Yemen

A Saudi-coalition warplane has crashed in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf, a coalition spokesman has told the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia confirms downing of Tornado fighter aircraft while on mission over al-Jawf, #Yemen on Friday https://t.co/0IeuBfGlLA — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) February 15, 2020

A day earlier, Houthi spokeperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saria reported that the militia had downed an "enemy jet" over northern Yemen using a new kind of cutting-edge surface-to-air missile.

According to the spokesman, the downed plane was a Panavia Tornado, a twin-engined, variable-sweep wing multirole fighter-bomber jointly developed by the UK, Italy and West Germany during the Cold War, and which is known to be fielded by the Royal Saudi Air Force. Saudi Arabia is believed to have 81 interdictor/strike variants of the Tornado in its inventory, and is the only member of the mostly-Gulf state coalition fighting the Houthis operating the planes.

Yemen has been mired in an armed conflict between the Houthis and Saudi-led forces seeking to return ousted Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to power. Hadi fled to Riyadh in early 2015 following a series of uprisings culminating in the Houthi taking of the capital of Sana'a in September 2014. In March 2015, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Academi and Yemeni mercenary forces began a campaign to try to dislodge the Houthis and local militias, with the US and the UK providing logistical, intelligence and training support to the coalition. Qatar withdrew from the coalition in 2017, and Sudan indicated last week that it was reconsidering its participation in the campaign and would continue to reduce its troop presence there.

Despite the coalition's vast superiority in conventional forces and resources, its five year campaign has failed to strike a decisive blow to the Houthis, and the militia has even occasionally gone on the offensive, targeting infrastructure, military bases, aircraft, ships and population centers with missiles and drones which Saudi officials have claimed have been provided by Iran. The Houthis have repeatedly denied any affiliation with Tehran, while the Islamic Republic has said that the coalition's blockade of Yemen made it impossible to deliver weapons to the war-torn country.

In December 2018, the parties in the Yemen conflict met in Stolkholm, Sweden and agreed to a series of measures aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict. However, both sides have since repeatedly violated the ceasefire.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW