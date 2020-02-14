Houthis Claim Downing 'Tornado' Warplane Carrying Out 'Hostile Missions'

Houthis military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saria claimed that the rebel movement had allegedly hit a fighter jet over the northern part of Yemen, adding that the newly-developed technology allowed to down an "enemy jet".

Houthis claimed that they have downed a Tornado warplane - a particular type of jet that comprises the air fleet of the Saudi-led coalition - with a cutting-edge surface-to-air missile. There has been no statement issued by Riyadh or the Saudi-led coalition regarding the alleged incident.

“By the grace of God and his kindness, the Yemeni air defenses were able to shoot down a Tornado warplane over the sky of the Al-Jawf Governorate as they were carrying out hostile missions. It was shot down by a sophisticated surface-to-air missile”, Saria said on Twitter.

بفضل الله وكرمه الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية تتمكن من إسقاط طائرة حربيه نوع تورنيدوا في سماء محافظة الجوف وهي تقوم بمهام عدائية

وقد تم إسقاطها بصاروخ أرض جو متطور ويمتلك تكنلوجيا حديثة.

فسماء اليمن ليست للنزهه وعلى العدو ان يحسب الف حساب لذاك . — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) February 14, 2020

​Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015. The country’s north, including the capital of Sanaa, is controlled by the Houthi movement.

