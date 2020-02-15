Prince Andrew Stayed in Mansion of Fashion Mogul Accused of Assaulting Underage Girls - Reports

All mention of the unfortunate Duke of York was removed from the recent Pitch@Palace platform, which works to connect various start-ups with funders, even though he was its founder and primary supporter.

It has been revealed that Prince Andrew stayed with billionaire Peter Nygard, who is accused of raping 10 women and girls, some of whom were as young as 14, The Mirror outlet reported on Friday.

According to the report, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stayed at the fashion mogul's mansion in the Bahamas back in 2000.

Nygard himself is accused by a New York court of luring women and girls, some of them as young as 14-years-old, into his mansion under the pretext of making models out of them. He then allegedly plied them with alcohol and drugs before sexually assaulting them.

The lawsuit also alleges that the billionaire used a scheme to buy police protection, and paid money to government officials, one of whom became the prime minister of the Bahamas.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the claims.

Nygard is the second Andrew associate to be accused of sex crimes amid the duke's links with deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew found himself in the centre of a scandal last year after it was revealed that he was a friend of Epstein, who was a convicted child molester, charged with sex-trafficking of minors in 2019. The royal is also suspected of using Epstein's services and of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre (formerly Roberts) when she was 17. He, however, denies the accusations.