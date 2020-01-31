Moscow Wants New Trade Deal With London After Brexit - Russian Ambassador

In August 2019, Russia's trade representative in London Boris Abramov pointed out that clinching a new trade agreement between Moscow and London “would be beneficial to both parties”.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin has announced Moscow’s readiness to sign a new trade deal with London after Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The statement comes as time is already ticking for Brexit, which is due to take place later in the day and which will be followed by an 11-month transition period.

In August 2019, Russia's trade representative in London Boris Abramov underscored that concluding a new trade deal between Moscow and London “would be beneficial to both parties”.

Abramov added that despite whether the United Kingdom left the European Union with or without a deal, Moscow and London would continue, at the very least, to trade under the policies outlined by the World Trade Organization.

