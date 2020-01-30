US Working With Baghdad to Deploy Patriots in Iraq After Iran Missile Strike - Pentagon

Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting US military bases in Iraq on January 8 in response to the US drone strike assassination of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

The US is working on delivering Patriot missile systems to Iraq following Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month, but needs "permission" from the Iraqi government to do so, Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley confirmed that the US was "working with the Iraqi government," with "the mechanics of it all" still needing to be worked out.

That process is "ongoing," according to Milley.

Pentagon to Brief Congress as Traumatic Brain Injuries Mount

Commenting on the new DoD report released this week which revealed that some 50 US servicemembers required treatment for traumatic brain injuries following the January 8 Iranian strikes, Secretary Esper said President Trump was fully aware of the seriousness of these injuries, and promised to brief Capitol Hill on the matter later in the day.

Tuesday's report by the Pentagon revised upward earlier released figures on traumatic brain injuries sustained by the Iranian missile strike, with the US military previously estimating that 34 troops received the injuries.

Last week, President Trump appeared to play down the extent of these injuries, saying he had been told that they were limited to "headaches and a couple of other things." Trump said he didn't consider the injuries "very serious" relative to other injuries he'd seen, such as "people with no legs and no arms."

