Register
18:36 GMT24 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    US Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the fifth World Holocaust Forum, 23 January 2020.

    World War II for Dummies? US Vice President Hails Liberators of Auschwitz, 'Forgets' to Name Them

    © Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    3012
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107812/98/1078129857.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001241078129960-world-war-ii-for-dummies-us-vice-president-hails-liberators-of-auschwitz-forgets-to-name-them/

    The tremendous contribution of the Soviet Union to defeating the Third Reich during the Second World War is often downplayed or even turned upside down by some Western countries. Last year, Poland accused the USSR, which liberated the country from the Nazis in 1945, of actually starting the war along with Germany.

    The fifth World Holocaust Forum, devoted to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, was marked, among other things, by a speech by US Vice President Mike Pence, who praised the "resilience of the Jewish people" and the courage of those who liberated the camp's prisoners. However, he did so in an awkward way… without referring to the liberators, who are more than well-known when it comes to the Second World War, by name.

    "When soldiers opened the gates of Auschwitz on January 27, 1945, they found 7,000 half-starved, half-naked prisoners, hundreds of boxes of camp records that documented the greatest mass murder in history", the politician said.

    It's unclear why exactly Pence failed to mention that those "soldiers" belonged to the Soviet Red Army, specifically the 100th Infantry Division and the 60th Army of the 1st Ukrainian Front. The American VP’s “forgetfulness” was all the more ironic in light of his own call to "fulfil an obligation of remembrance" and never forget those who died in the Holocaust.

    Prisoners of Auschwitz are meeting their liberators from the Soviet Red Army.
    © Sputnik / B. Fishman
    Prisoners of Auschwitz are meeting their liberators from the Soviet Red Army.

    He did, however, remember to hail the heroism of "all the Allied forces" for their effort in freeing Europe "from the grip of tyranny” and stressed the contribution of two million American soldiers to the common cause.

    By the time US troops joined the fight against the Third Reich in Western Europe with the Normandy landings in June 1944, over 30 million mobilised Red Army soldiers were actively pushing the Nazis back towards the pre-war borders, reclaiming most of the Ukrainian SSR's territory and preparing to kick them out of the Belorussian SSR. Two months later, the Red Army joined the other Allied forces on the offensive, liberating more European countries that had been seized by the Reich on the Eastern Front.

    Liberation of Auschwitz

    Auschwitz, also known under the name of the nearby Polish town of Oświęcim, was liberated on 27 January 1945 by the Red Army, which was gradually pushing the Nazi forces out of Polish territory. Upon their arrival, the soldiers freed around 7,000 survivors in the camp’s three sections. Most of them were severely suffering from starvation and various diseases, including tuberculosis, and were immediately attended to by doctors in field hospitals set up nearby to help the former prisoners recover.

    70th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation by Red Army
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Nazi Crimes Have No Statute of Limitations, Culprits' Age Irrelevant - Auschwitz Committee

    While forensics has been unable to determine the exact number of victims of the Nazi-organised genocide in this specific camp, it's estimated that around 1.1 million people, predominantly Jews, were killed in Auschwitz.

    Related:

    Polish Museum Criticises Amazon for Christmas Ornaments with Images of Auschwitz
    US Justice Dept. Attorney Blasts Auschwitz Museum for Blocking Account Fighting Anti-Semitism
    Internet Appalled as Polish Children in SS Uniforms Re-Enact Auschwitz Gassing - Video
    Russia’s Auschwitz Archives: How the Soviet Army Liberated the Nazi ‘Death Factory’
    Nazi Crimes Have No Statute of Limitations, Culprits' Age Irrelevant - Auschwitz Committee
    Poland’s First Post-Communist President Urges Gov’t to Remember Who Liberated Auschwitz During WWII
    Tags:
    Auschwitz, Second World War, Red Army, Soviet Union, Mike Pence, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse