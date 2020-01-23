Register
19:30 GMT +323 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Second World War of 1939-1945. Soviet troops liberate the prisoners of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau (Poland)

    Russia’s Auschwitz Archives: How the Soviet Army Liberated the Nazi ‘Death Factory’

    © Sputnik / Boris Ignatovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/103380/57/1033805742.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001231078116798-russias-auschwitz-archives-how-the-soviet-army-liberated-the-nazi-death-factory/

    Nazi Germany carried out its human eradication programme on an industrial scale, inspired by Hitler’s wicked views about race and people. That genocidal effort relied heavily on a net of extermination camps, responsible for the deaths of millions of people. Of those death factories, Auschwitz was the most “efficient”.

    23 January 2020, Jerusalem. More than 45 heads of state and other politicians gather in the Holy City for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum. The event kicks off at Yad Vashem Memorial just days ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, timed to coincide with the liberation of Auschwitz.

    Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Rivlin on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Holocaust a “shared tragedy”. According to the most widely-cited estimate, 40 percent of Jews that died during World War II were from the Nazi-occupied parts of the Soviet Union (2.5 million out of the total 6 million victims of the Holocaust).

    Auschwitz was at the centre of what came to be known as one of the most inhumane episodes in world history. It was created in 1940 in former army barracks at the confluence of the Vistula and Sola rivers in southern Poland.

    People from all over Europe were carted into the camp in cattle wagons. Though most of them were Jews, Nazi ideology was also premised on the elimination of other “inferior” nations and groups – including Slavs. The Nazis viewed those nations as non-Aryan Untermenschen, or sub-humans, who were to be enslaved and wiped out.

    This is why Nazi Germany viewed the war against the USSR as an ideological and racial conflict, unlike the warfare in Western Europe.

    A group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) Nazi concentration camp
    © AP Photo /
    A group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) Nazi concentration camp

    SS guards would cut prisoners’ hair off, tattoo ID numbers on their skin, and cram them into barracks where they would be left to struggle for survival in unhealthy and unbearable conditions.

    Most died of extreme fatigue and starvation, others were killed in gas chambers, and still others were executed or beaten to death. Some were trapped in the hands of barbaric pseudo-scientists such as Joseph Mengele, aka the Angel of Death. Of the 1.3 million people sent to Auschwitz, 1.1 million never made it out alive.

    January 1945, eastern Poland. Having ultimately turned the tide of war, the Red Army liberates most of Nazi-occupied Soviet territory and eastern Poland. In January 1945, Soviet troops launch a major operation, called the Vistula-Oder Offensive, to drive the German forces out of Poland and prepare the stepping stones for a follow-up offensive on Berlin.

    The operation is a joint effort between Marshal Georgy Zhukov’s 1st Belorussian Front, which holds the sector around Warsaw, and Marshal Ivan Konev’s 1st Ukrainian Front, driving on Krakow to the south of the capital. Both fronts have over one million soldiers each.

    Fragment of a handwritten report from Auschwitz to the commander of the 100th Rifle Division, dated 29 January 1945, Russian military archives
    © Photo : Archive
    Fragment of a handwritten report from Auschwitz to the commander of the 100th Rifle Division, dated 29 January 1945, Russian military archives

    The situation is changing so rapidly that the massive offensive cannot go down in total accordance with the initial plan, and the commanders have to adjust on the spot. Documents from Soviet archives have shed some light on the details of that operation.

    Fragment of a handwritten report from Auschwitz to the commander of the 100th Rifle Division, dated 29 January 1945, Russian military archives
    © Photo : Archive
    Fragment of a handwritten report from Auschwitz to the commander of the 100th Rifle Division, dated 29 January 1945, Russian military archives

    By 19 January 1945, Marshal Konev’s forces capture Krakow, clearing the way for further encroachment on Silesia, the Third Reich’s second most important industrial area and the location of Auschwitz.

    Konev initially decides to encircle the Nazi contingent in Silesia using tank brigades. However, as the Soviet soldiers advance westwards, he understands that, if encircled, the Nazis will defend it to the last man. A battle in Silesia could inflict heavy losses on his troops and on local industry.

    Konev then decides to let the enemies out of the trap because it would be easier to fight them in a field rather than in a densely-populated industrial area – a move that proved successful for the Soviet campaign and fateful for Auschwitz.

    On 27 January 1945, soldiers from the 100th Rifle Division liberate the death camp. Soviet troops blow the gates of Auschwitz open at around 3 p.m. They walk under the infamous slogan, "Arbeit Macht Frei" (work sets you free) at the entrance to find just over 7,000 emaciated prisoners.

    It later emerged that Nazi authorities had halted gassing and started demolishing the gas chambers in late 1944 with the advance of the Red Army. In a bid to erase the evidence of what they did in Auschwitz, the Nazis forced nearly 60,000 prisoners deeper into Germany on death marches days before the arrival of Soviet forces, leaving behind the most exhausted ones.

    Auschwitz Concentration Camp
    © AFP 2019 / Yad Vashem Archives
    Auschwitz Concentration Camp

    In their memoirs, Soviet soldiers wrote that some survivors walked toward them; others ran away in fear. They had to convince many Auschwitz prisoners that the Nazis had gone and they were now safe.

    “Half-dead skeletons would sometimes crawl from under the bunks and swear that they are not Jewish,” recalled one soldier. “No one could believe in their possible liberation”.

    Another wrote: “The kids kept silent and just showed the numbers tattooed on their arms. They had no tears. I saw them try to wipe their eyes, but they were dry”.

    Marshal Konev didn’t visit Auschwitz at the time, although he was nearby. “It’s not that I did not want to see the death camp with my own eyes – I consciously did not allow myself to do this,” he recalled. “I was afraid that what I would see there would make me cruel, that I would start to seek revenge.”

    According to a declassified information bulletin by the 1st Ukrainian Front’s political administration, the Red Army command quickly realised the scale of the tragedy and collected evidence of Nazi atrocities in the camp, including remaining Nazi documents and witness testimony.

    Soviet troops also found about 1.2 million men’s and women’s garments, over 43,000 pairs of footwear, an untold number of toothbrushes and shaving brushes, and 7 tonnes of human hair in the camp.

    Present day. That evidence of Nazi crimes is now on display at the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum as a reminder of what hatred, racism, and moral collapse can cause.

    The Second World War wasn’t a fight between world powers for lines and dots on a map, like its prequel, like most wars humanity had waged ever since it came into existence. It was a fight between the idea of death and the idea of life. Life won. It always does.

    Tags:
    Holocaust, Nazis, Red Army, Soviet Union, Auschwitz, Holocaust Remembrance Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse