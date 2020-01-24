All Flights From China's Wuhan to Moscow Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Airport

BEIJING (Sputnik) - All flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Moscow have been cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport said on Friday.

"Yes, all flights have been cancelled, it is impossible to leave," the airport's service desk said.

When asked whether the ban concerned only direct flights, the airport representative stressed that "all flights were cancelled."

The day before, the authorities of the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk located on the border with China in the Amur Region announced, they would limit access to the country amid a coronavirus outbreak.

So far, ten cities in the Chinese province of Hubei with a total population of over 33 million people, including Wuhan, officially announced the suspension of transport connections over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The virus, which was first detected in Wuhan in late December, has already killed 26 people and infected more than 880 others in China. Amid the outbreak of the virus, several Chinese cities have been put on lockdown, while Beijing has decided to suspend all festivities for the Chinese New Year.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand. However, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.