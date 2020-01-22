US Marines in Japan Join 500 Japanese Soldiers in 2-Week Exercise

"The exercise will consist of field training events to include basic infantry skills training, vertical assaults integrated with MV-22B Osprey flight operations, and combined-arms operations", the release said on Tuesday.
PACOM explained that more than 145 Okinawa-based US Marines from Battalion Landing Team, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, joined about 500 Japan Ground Self Defence Force counterparts for the 18-31 January exercise.
The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit - the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed unit - serves as the primary US crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.
