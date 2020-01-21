Iranian Lawmaker Hamzeh Offers Three Million Dollar Award for 'Whoever Kills Trump' – Reports

Earlier, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while leading prayers in Tehran, noted that the assassination of top IRGC General Qasem Soleimani revealed the "terrorist nature" of the US, adding that Trump is a "clown".

An Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh announced a $3 million award to "whoever kills Trump", according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

"On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump," Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to reports.

Ahmad Hamzeh did not elaborate as to whether the reward was approved by Iran's clerical rulers.

He also told the parliament that Tehran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons.

The first week of January saw a drastic spike in tensions between the US and Iran when US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s elite Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran retaliated by launching missile attacks against two US military bases in Iraq.

In response, the US administration announced new sanctions against Iran on Friday, designating eight senior Iranian officials involved in the attack and 17 Iranian iron and steel companies.