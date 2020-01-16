US Treasury to Allow 90-Day Wind Down Period for New Sanctions Against Iran

"Persons engaged in transactions that could be sanctioned under E[xecutive] O[rder] 13902 with respect to the construction, mining, manufacturing, and textiles sectors of the Iranian economy have a 90-day period after the issuance of E.O. 13902 to wind down those transactions without exposure to sanctions under E.O. 13902", the statement said.
The Treasury Department said the affected persons should take the necessary steps to wind down transactions by the end of the 90-day period to avoid exposure to sanctions, adding that starting new transactions after 10 January could be sanctioned even during the wind-down period.
The wind-down period with respect to the construction, mining, manufacturing and textiles sectors expires on 9 April, the Treasury Department said.
In response, the US administration announced new sanctions against Iran on 10 January, designating eight senior Iranian officials involved in the attack and 17 Iranian iron and steel companies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)