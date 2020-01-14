European States' Decision to Launch Dispute Resolution Mechanism May Doom Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

On Tuesday, France, the UK and Germany moved to trigger the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal's dispute mechanism and called on Tehran to cancel any measures which may violate the deal.

Moscow calls on the European parties to the Iran nuclear deal not to escalate tensions and to abandon its decision to trigger the treaty's Dispute Resolution Mechanism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"We strongly urge the Eurotroika [of parties to the JCPOA] not to inflame tensions and to abandon any steps which call the prospects of the nuclear deal into question. Despite all the challenges it has faced, the JCPOA has not lost its relevance," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Moscow remains in favour of the deal's "systematic" and "comprehensive" implementation, in accordance with the terms agreed upon by its parties in 2015 and enshrined by UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue.

The ministry noted that all parties recognize that the difficulties if has faced were not Iran's fault, but the result of the US's decision to unilaterally withdraw from its commitments to the deal in May 2018.

"Tehran's decision to suspend its voluntarily commitments under the JCPOA are reciprocal and, above all, a reaction to the gross violation of the agreement and Security Council Resolution 2231 by the United States. At the same time, Iran's nuclear programme remains under the constant control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, including verification of an unprecedented scale and depth. Iran is in full compliance of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, implements the Agreement with the IAEA and applies the Additional protocol. The transparency of Iran's nuclear activities is a key element of the entire nuclear deal," the Foreign Ministry emphasised.

Ultimately, Moscow suggested that despite their demonstration of their preparedness to create reliable and efficient ways to circumvent obstacles put in place by Washington, the JCPOA's European signatories have shown that they are either not prepared or can't afford to do so.

France, UK, Germany Trigger Dispute Resolution Mechanism

Earlier Tuesday, France, the UK and Germany issued a joint statement indicating that they had been "left with no choice, given Iran's actions," but to refer Iran's alleged failure to meet its commitments under the JCPOA to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, in accordance with the treaty. EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell insisted that the European parties to the JCPOA do not seek to reimpose sanctions against Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry called the European nations' decision a 'passive measure', and indicated that although Tehran was prepared to welcome any goodwill measures to save the treaty, they would respond decisively to any measures seeking to destroy it.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister accused France, the UK and Germany of "bowing to US diktat" on the nuclear deal, and reiterated that the European parties to the treaty could still save it, "but not by appeasing the bully and pressuring the complying party."

For 20 months, the E3-following UK appeasement policy-has bowed to US diktat.



That hasn't gotten it anywhere-and it never will.



E3 can save JCPOA but not by appeasing the bully & pressuring the complying party



Rather it should muster the courage to fulfill its own obligations. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 13 января 2020 г.

