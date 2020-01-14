France, UK, and Germany Trigger Iran Nuclear Deal Dispute Mechanism

France, Great Britain and Germany have confirmed that they launched the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism, a joint statement says.
"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA (Iran deal) and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPoA," the three European states said in the statement.
Last week, the Elysee Palace's press office said that Paris, London and Berlin stayed "committed to JCPOA and its preservation" and "called on Iran to cancel all measures incompatible with the agreement."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
