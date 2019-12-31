Woman Pours Ink Over Man Allegedly for his Criticism of India's Maharashtra State Chief - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Shiv Sena, a regional Hindu nationalist party in India came to power in western Maharashtra after parting ways with its long-term alliance partner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in November, after both failed to reach a power-sharing formula following elections to the regional legislative assembly.

Shiv Sena, which emerged as a political movement demanding preferential treatment for locals over migrants in Bombay, now Mumbai, has returned to power after almost two decades. But the perceived haughtiness of its party cadres still remained, after its leader Uddhav Thackeray assumed power in Maharashtra.

First, a Shiv Sena worker manhandled and tonsured a person for slamming Thackeray on social media and second, a woman worker poured ink on a man for allegedly criticising the chief minister online.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Ink poured on a man reportedly by a woman Shiv Sena worker, in Beed allegedly over his social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (30.12.19) pic.twitter.com/xH6QzTiDzx — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

​In the video, the woman can be seen pouring ink over the man who was talking on the phone as people around remained mute spectators in the Beed district of Maharashtra.

Both BJP and the Shiv Sena, which failed to arrive at a consensus during discussions on forming a government in the state, have been at odds with each other, leading to public displays of their growing disenchantment with each other.

The federal ruling BJP had secured 105 out of 288 seats in Maharashtra's elections, but its alliance with Shiv Sena fell flat, as the latter sought a power-sharing formula, which was unacceptable to the BJP.

BJP’s 15-year alliance with the like-minded Shiv Sena finally ended with the latter joining the opposite camp.