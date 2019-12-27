Register
13:42 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he addresses the topic of land reform in Manila, Philippines

    Duterte Denies 2 US Senators Entry Over Support of Jailed Philippine Lawmaker De Lima

    © AP Photo / Bullit Marquez
    World
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107696/16/1076961667.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912271077880045-duterte-denies-2-us-senators-entry-over-support-of-jailed-philippine-lawmaker-de-lima/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has prohibited two US senators, who have been publicly supportive of jailed lawmaker Leila de Lima, from entering the Philippines and also warned that Manila could start implementing a visa system for all US travelers to the Asian country, Duterte's spokesman said on Friday.

    "The President is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the US 2020 Budget, entry to the Philippines,” president spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement, as quoted by the ABS-CBN media outlet.

    Manila also threatened further action, as the spokesman outlined that the Philippines may force US citizens to apply for visas in order to travel to the country. Currently, US citizens who travel to the Philippines for 30 days or less do not need a visa prior to travel, provided they have a return ticket.

    "Should a ban from entry into US territory be enforced against Philippine officials involved in - or by reason of - Senator de Lima's lawful imprisonment, this government will require all Americans intending to come to the Philippines to apply and secure a visa before they can enter Philippine territory," Panelo remarked, as quoted by the agency.

    The spokesman also outlined that Duterte would reject any invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the White House, in response to the budget provision. Trump initially invited Duterte to Washington in 2016.

    "He (Duterte) said he would respond to the letter-invitation and would decline it,” Panelo stated, as quoted by the agency.

    Duterte’s response follows the 20 December publication of the United States budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The budget includes a provision stating that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has the right to deny entry to any Philippine government officials who are alleged to be involved in de Lima’s arrest. The Philippine senator has been imprisoned since 2017.

    US politicians have publicly slammed de Lima’s arrest. The former justice secretary has been an outspoken critic of the deaths incurred during Duterte's anti-drug campaign and was arrested over allegations she received bribes from imprisoned drug lords during her incumbency. She is not eligible for bail, and if convicted on all counts, faces life imprisonment. Her trial is still ongoing.

    Tags:
    lawmaker, United States, Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse